HPD officer relieved of duty, warrant sought for his cellphone as authorities investigate auto theft ring

HOUSTON – A Houston police officer has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of an investigation, according to the department.

HPD confirmed Ofc. Keith Roy, Jr. was relieved of duty but declined to provide further details. According to HPD, Roy has been with the department since 2011 and worked in traffic enforcement.

Copies of a search warrant obtained by KPRC 2 Investigates show investigators are seeking the contents of Roy’s cellphone. The warrant was issued as part of an auto theft ring investigation. The warrant reads a text message exchange between Roy and one of the targets of the auto theft investigation was discovered after that man was arrested on outstanding traffic warrants.

According to the warrant, the exchange involved the man texting Roy a picture of a license plate and Roy responding with what appeared to be vehicle information obtained from a Mobile Data Terminal in a police patrol car.

The warrant reads the man who received that information, “is not authorized to receive such information.”

At this time no criminal charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.