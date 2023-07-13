Season finale of ‘The Evidence Room’ will explore the serial killings of Acres Homes

Houston – It was early 2006, and Houston police detective Darcus Shorten and her partner thought they were looking for a killer.

They had no idea.

In the Season 3 finale of ‘The Evidence Room’ premiering Wednesday on the KPRC 2+ livestream, KPRC 2′s Robert Arnold returns to Acres Homes with Det. Shorten to explore how the neighborhood’s isolated feel made it the perfect hunting ground for not just one - but three serial predators who appeared to not know about each other.

“You know, when you asked me about doing this, I knew it would be very, very complicated,” said. Det. Shorten. “Because the story line can get confusing because so much was happening.”

Which makes how they put it all together - nothing short of amazing.

Watch ‘The Serial Killings of Acres Homes’ Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the KPRC 2+ livestream player below:

‘The Evidence Room’ brings a fresh perspective to some of the most notorious crimes in the history of the Houston area, through unprecedented access to the Harris County criminal archives. From confession tapes to crime scene photographs, to the murder weapons themselves - these are criminal cases you may think you know, but you’ve never seen them quite like this.

“The level of true crime filmmaking is unmatched in this series. It is on the level of classics like Cold Case Files and Forensic Files, as it is made with real access to investigators/evidence and with unseen video/photos from the crimes and trials.” KPRC 2 YouTube subscriber

Each of the true crimes featured in ‘The Evidence Room’ had a lasting impact on the Houston-area community, many of which changed the way we live and work.

Check out the graphic below for more information on when to watch each new episode of ‘The Evidence Room.’

‘The Evidence Room’ recently received national honors from the 44th Annual Telly Awards. The Telly Awards honors “innovative, inclusive, and disruptive work that breaks through the static.”

Four ways to watch KPRC 2+ any time: