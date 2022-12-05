Report shows aging Houston water plants require multimillion-dollar upgrades, replacements

Boil water notice lifted for City of Houston after 2 days without proper purification, officials announce

HOUSTON – The water purification plant that lost power, forcing a citywide boil order, requires multimillion-dollar upgrades and replacements due to poor conditions, according to an engineering report obtained by KPRC 2 Investigates.

The East Water Purification Plant (EWPP) operates three plants serving roughly two million customers in the Houston area.

A condition and assessment report compiled by AECOM Technical Services, Inc. for the city of Houston identified significant issues to the EWPP, specifically to plants 1 and 2. The report was published in October 2021.

However, the report does not indicate concerns of imminent failures at any of the plants at EWPP. It is also unclear if any of the issues in the report are related to the power failure on Nov. 27.

According to the report, the two oldest plants are “increasingly labor intensive to operate” and that more than half of the plants’ assets would need to be replaced within the next five years.

Overall, AECOM rated the conditions of 85% of assets at Plants 1 and 2 as performing moderately to very poorly.

AECOM recommended two courses of action: rehabilitate and continue operations of all three plants or decommission the older two plants and expand the newer Plant 3. The recommendations would involve a Capital Improvement Plan involving multiple projects estimated to cost more than $1.1 billion.

Specifically, AECOM estimates roughly $47 million to rehabilitate the three plants, including the most urgent and high priority assets in need of “near-term (0-5 years) attention.”

On Nov. 16, Houston’s Public Works Department issued a request for qualifications (RFQ) for an engineering firm to consult on the EWPP expansion.

A spokesperson for the department told KPRC 2 Investigates that the plan is to address the most urgent needs of the water plant due to high cost of the work as identified in the AECOM plan.

Submissions for the contract end on Jan. 6, 2023.

Power Failure, Boil Water Order

The city issued a water boil order on Nov. 27 after a main transformer and the backup went offline that morning.

RELATED: Boil water notice issued for the entire City of Houston after water pressure dropped due to power outage; City of Bellaire has since rescinded order

Although power was restored an hour and a half later, water pressure had dropped to critical levels, requiring the order for the entire city. Other cities followed suit as a precaution.

The city lifted the boil water order more than 24 hours later after Mayor Sylvester Turner said water tests results came back clean.