Attorney for Houston Health Department employee involved in FBI search warrant says client is ‘shocked’ and ‘concerned’

The employee involved in the probe has been revealed

There are many questions still swirling around the city following last Wednesday’s execution of a search warrant at the Houston Health Department.

KPRC 2 Investigates was able to get one of those questions answered Monday.

Barry Barnes is the Houston Health Department employee who is part of the focus in an FBI public corruption investigation as Barnes’ office was searched and evidence boxes were loaded into vehicles.

When specifically asked if his client is the target of a federal investigation? Michael Wynne, the attorney representing Barnes, offered the following response:

“It’s unclear, at this point, the scope of the federal investigation. Federal authorities have been very cooperative and professional with us to date, however,” Wynne said.

As for his client’s reaction to the FBI suddenly showing up, “My client was shocked. He’s very, very concerned.”

Wynne is a former federal prosecutor turned defense attorney. He said his client has been a city employee with HHD for nearly 15 years.

Ad

“He feels he’s been following all the regulations, all the letter of the law and doing his job and doing a fantastic job promoting the health department,” says Wynne.

As for how much cooperation his client is willing to provide at this time?

“My client is ready and willing to answer any questions anybody might have,” said Wynne.

The health department revealed last Wednesday agents are focusing on employee conduct as well as an HHD vendor.

KPRC 2′s Political Analyst Ed Emmett said a statement is being made: “It sends a clear signal.”

Federal Public Corruption Cases are rarely seen in Houston, but the bureau recently unveiled new initiatives under near leadership.

“That is the key, you’ve got to have somebody that is watching the system from the outside, and for years, we haven’t seen it out of the U.S. Attorney or the FBI here, so maybe this is a positive signal,” Emmett said.

Ad

It was last October when the FBI established a new email address, HoustonCorruption@FBI.gov, to secure tips from the public on alleged public corruption in the Houston area.

FBI Houston said they have received over 5,000 tips since the launch of the address.