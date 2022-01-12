Ask Amy: Extra steps you can take to stop spam texts and calls

We’ve all been there. You answer a local number thinking it’s an important call and instead it’s a spammer or a recording. It’s frustrating if you are still getting these messages even though you think you have done everything to stop it. This week, Amy explains a few things you can do to try and stop spam calls or texts for good.

Question: “What can I do about spam texts? I’m on the Do Not Call registry and still get them.”

Answer: First, the Federal Trade Commission says the Do Not Call registry stops *sales* calls from real companies. The registry can’t stop calls from scammers who ignore that registry. The FTC does not and cannot block calls.

Extra ways you can stop spam messages

Double-check your number is registered on the National Do Not Call list.

You can register your numbers on the national Do Not Call list at no cost by calling 1-888-382-1222 (voice) or 1-866-290-4236 (TTY). You must call from the phone number you wish to register. You can also register at donotcall.gov.

Add your number to Texas Do Not Call list with the Public Utility Commission of Texas.

This will block spam calls but there are some exceptions. Charities and debt collectors are a few of the people who can still call you no matter what.

Forward any spam messages to 7726 (that spells SPAM). Individual phone carriers all use this same text to track SPAM.

These phone carriers have information available about the SPAM text reporting and we’ve added the links below so you can check out your provider.

Block the number from your phone.

Each time you get a text or voicemail, after you report it, block the number from your phone. Each phone carrier has a different way you can block numbers from your phone. It’s usually as easy as choosing the option from the call record on your phone. You can also check for more details from your provider from the links above.

Warning about spam calls that might seem legit

The FTC says if you answer the phone and the caller - or a recording - asks you to hit a button to stop getting the calls, you should just hang up. Scammers often use this trick to identify potential targets.

