Investigates

Accused serial killer William Reece sentenced to death

Robert Arnold, Investigative Reporter

William Reece found guilt of murder, convicted by Oklahoma jury
OKLAHOMA – An Oklahoma jury sentenced accused serial killer, William Lewis Reece, to death for the 1997 murder of Tiffany Johnston.

In addition to Johnston’s murder, Reece is also charged with the Texas murders of Laura Smither, Jessica Cain and Kelli Ann Cox. All four murders took place in 1997, but it took nearly 20 years to gather the evidence needed to charge Reece.

Accused serial killer found guilty of murder

Reece was convicted in 1998 of kidnapping Sandra Sapaugh in Webster and sentenced to 60 years in prison.

