Accused serial killer found guilty of murder

Accused serial killer William Lewis Reece has been found guilty of murder for the first time since a series of young girls were murdered in Texas and Oklahoma in 1997. It took an Oklahoma jury less than 2 hours to find Reece guilty of the murder of Tiffany Johnston in the town of Bethany.

Reece was serving a 60 prison sentence in Texas for the kidnapping of Sandra Sapaugh and had long been considered a suspect in the murders of Jessica Cain, Laura Smither and Kelli Ann Cox. However, Reece was not charged with those murders until 2016.

The Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office intends to seek the death and the punishment phase of the trial is expected to begin on Tuesday. Reece showed no emotion when the verdict was read and did not testify in his own defense.

