DATABASE: What more than 140 Houston-area school districts are planning for Fall 2020
HOUSTON – As the 2019-2020 school year comes to an end, parents want to know how their local school district plans to educate children in the fall. Channel 2 Investigates sent a poll to more than 140 school districts in 20 area counties to find out what are the plans for instruction.
What is the start date?
Will it include virtual learning?
In-person?
Half days?
Staggered schedules?
Channel 2 Investigates created a spreadsheet that lays out each district’s plans. You can view it here.
Channel 2 Investigates Robert Arnold spoke with dozens of school superintendents about what’s in store for students and the challenges of education in a world with COVID-19. Watch it below:
Earlier in the week, Channel 2 Investigates organized a virtual town hall meeting with more than one dozen superintendents from school districts large and small; urban and rural. Watch it below:
How school districts are planning for next year
KPRC 2 hosts a town hall with superintendents from Houston-area school districts.Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Thursday, May 21, 2020
