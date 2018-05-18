Husband arrested in connection to wife's rape at Afton Oaks home

HOUSTON - A husband was arrested Thursday and will be facing charges in connection to his wife's May 9 rape, police said.

The 45-year-old man found his wife covered in blood that Wednesday after she was attacked and raped by two men, according to police.

It is not clear how the men gained access to their home and it is not clear if there is surveillance video of the crime.

The woman was attacked at her Shetland Lane home around 3:40 p.m.

It is not clear what charges the husband will be facing.

KPRC does know the name of the husband, but per our station's policy on not identifying victims of sexual assault, we will not reveal his name to the public.

