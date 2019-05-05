Husband and wife shoot, kill armed intruder, police say

Homeowners on Del Monte Drive shot and killed a burglar who kicked in their back door, police said.

HOUSTON - Houston police said both the wife and the husband grabbed their guns and confronted a suspect after they heard some commotion at their back door.

Police said both fired at the suspect multiple times killing him.

Investigators said it happened around 11 p.m. Saturday in the 6100 block of Del Monte Street.

The suspect kicked the homeowners' back door in and that's when the two began to fire at him, police said.

Police said charges against the homeowners are unlikely.

Meantime, police said they are reviewing surveillence cameras in the neighborhood that may have captured some of the confrontation.

