Human skull found in Liberty County prompts search for more remains

Texas EquuSearch Coordinator Jack Boggess briefs a search team as Liberty County authorities Travis Pierce and Robert Dunn look on.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are searching for more remains after a human skull was found in the front yard of a Liberty County home Friday.

The homeowner alerted authorities and said he thinks the skull may have been brought from a surrounding wooded area by the family dog.

Due to heavy rain last weekend, the search was postponed until Monday morning.

Authorities are searching the woods around the house.

No additional remains were found Monday, authorities said.

Officials said the skull appears to be extremely weathered and appears to have been exposed to weather conditions for several years.

The teeth and lower jaw bone were not attached to the skull, so authorities are not speculating on the sex, identity, age or circumstances in which the person died.

Officials are not sure if the body was buried.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.