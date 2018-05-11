Houston Zoo's elephant named Tess pregnant, due this summer

HOUSTON - Tess, one of the nine Asian elephants at the Houston Zoo, is pregnant and is due this summer, zookeepers announced Friday.

In a video posted on Facebook, zookeepers said the 34-year-old elephant has been pregnant for nearly two years, which is the average gestation period for Asian elephants.

Zookeepers said they have used ultrasounds to track the progress of Tess’ pregnancy. They will soon start drawing blood to track hormone levels, which will better determine when she will give birth.

This is not Tess’ first calf, though. Her last baby was 7 ½-year-old Tupelo, who is also housed at the zoo. Tess’ son Tucker, who is now 13 years old, came with his mom when she arrived at the zoo.

This will be the second baby elephant the zoo has had in just more than a year. Joy was born to 26-year-old Shanti last summer.

Zookeepers said Joy, now 10 months old, is doing well and weighs nearly 1,200 pounds.

