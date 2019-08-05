6 places to try in Sugar Land for Houston Restaurant Weeks

HOUSTON - Sugar Land is not missing out. Houston Restaurant Weeks has all the spots covered.

With two- to three-course lunches and three-course dinners, guests at Houston Restaurant Weeks spots dine lavishly with premier menu items.

Houston Restaurant Weeks brunch and lunch menus are $20 per person at each participating restaurant. Dinner menus are between either $35 and $45 per person depending on the restaurant.

Be sure to ask for the Houston Restaurant Weeks menu at select restaurants.

There are dozens of Houston restaurants participating and you can view them here.

Sugar Land spots to check out during Houston Restaurant Weeks

Churrascos - Sugar Land (lunch and dinner)

Lunch specials include a Caesar salad and crispy pork carnitas. Dinner specials include- ceviche copacabana, Norwegian salmon and the original tres leches.

P.F. Chang’s - Sugar Land (lunch and dinner)

Lunch specials include- hand folded crab wontons, a Mongolian beef bowl and miso butterscotch pudding. Dinner specials include- wonton soup cup, dynamite lettuce wraps, Chang’s spicy chicken and Vietnamese chocolate lava cake.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille - Sugar Land (dinner)

Reservations are required and please let the restaurant know you would like the HRW menu. Examples include- a kale salad, 8-ounce bacon-wrapped filet and white chocolate cheesecake.

Rouxpour - Sugar Land (dinner)

Examples include- chicken & sausage gumbo, 8-ounce redfish and cheesecake rouxpour.

Turquoise Grill & Bar in Sugar Land Town Square (lunch and dinner)

Lunch specials include- fried calamari, the 8-ounce gyros and chicken kebab combo and home-made baklava. Dinner specials include- a shrimp cocktail, the 8-ounce lamb chop and tiramisu.

Vino & Vinyl (dinner)

Examples include- fried truffle macaroni and cheese, bourbon glazed salmon and an apple rose tart.



