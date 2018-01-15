Houston prepares for icy Tuesday commute

HOUSTON - Crews at the Texas Department of Transportation are paying close attention to the forecast as they try to determine their next steps in treating local roads again. School districts are watching developments as well.

With a wintry mix moving in Tuesday, there's a potential for bridges and elevated passes to freeze. Experts advise commuters to watch out for the rush hour ride home Tuesday evening as drivers could hit some slick spots.

In an effort to get a jump on the weather, TxDOT hit the highways on Friday and Saturday to spray liquid brine on those first-to-freeze trouble spots.

Houston city officials said trucks went out Sunday to lay down de-icer, magnesium chloride, over some of the most troublesome bridges and overpasses. Experts warn drivers not to be fooled by roads that look clear as hard-to-see black ice can form.

The city is asking residents to call 311 and report any patches of ice.

Just as road preparations are in place, officials ask that people plan ahead too. If icy conditions occur during the evening rush-hour commute, officials warn that traffic could be a headache. If the roads get slick, work with your employer to find out if you can leave early or work from home, they said.

Houston Independent School District spokesperson Tracy Clemons told KPRC that district officials are monitoring the weather.

“Any decision HISD makes will be with the safety of the students and staff in mind,” Clemons said.

If the weather should become problematic the district will notify parents through text messages or phone calls, Clemons said.

