School closings, delays in Houston area because of winter weather

HOUSTON - A mix of wintry precipitation Tuesday prompted some schools in the Houston area to delay or cancel classes.

Here’s a list of the latest delays and closings that have been reported to KPRC 2.

If you have any questions about the status of your school, we recommend you contact officials in that district directly.

List of school closures Tuesday due to wintry weather:

Alief ISD

Abbey Academy Daycare and Preparatory School

Anahuac ISD

Anderson-Shiro Schools

Annunciation Orthodox School

Ascension Episcopal School and ELP

Barbers Hill ISD

Beatrice Mayes Institue

Bellville ISD

Brazosport College

Channelview ISD

Columbia-Brazoria ISD

Conroe ISD

Cornerstone Christian Academy

Clear Creek ISD

Cleveland ISD

Cristo Rey Jesuit College Prep School

Crosby ISD

Cy-Fair ISD

Cypress Christian School

Day One Christian Academy

Dayton ISD

Dickinson ISD

Fort Bend ISD

Galena Park ISD

Galveston ISD

Goodrich ISD

Goose Creek ISD

Heritage Christian Academy

Hempstead ISD

Houston ISD

Houston Can Academy

Humble ISD

Huntsville ISD

Katy ISD

Katy Adventist School

KIPP Houston Public Schools

Klein ISD

La Porte ISD

Liberty ISD

Lone Star College - all locations

Magnolia ISD

MeyerPark Elementary Charter School

Montgomery ISD

Navasota ISD

New Caney ISD

New Wavery ISD

Palacios ISD

Park Point Montessori

Pasadena ISD

Pearland ISD

Prairie View A&M University

Presbyterian School

Resurrection Catholic School

Richard Milburn Academy

Royal ISD

San Jacinto College

Santa Fe ISD

Sealy ISD

Second Baptist School

Sheldon ISD

Shepherd ISD

Splendora ISD

Spring Branch ISD

Stafford Municipal School District

St. Cecilia Catholic School

St. Christopher Catholic School

St. Helen Catholic School

Sugar Creek Montessori campuses

Sweeny ISD

Talent Unbound - Katy

Talent Unbound - Champions

Tarkington ISD

Texas A&M University

Texas City ISD

Texas Serenity Academy Charter School

The Woodlands Christian Academy

Tomball ISD

Two Dimensions Charter School District

University of Houston

Veritas Christian Academy of Houston

Waller ISD

Wharton ISD

Westbury Christian School

Willis ISD

Wonderland Private School

Yellowstone Academy

All Yes Preps schools and offices

Yorkshire Academy

School delays/ early releases on Tuesday due to wintry weather:

Columbus ISD will begin classes two hours later than normal

Brazos ISD will have an early release at 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.