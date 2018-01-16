School closings, delays in Houston area because of winter weather

HOUSTON - A mix of wintry precipitation Tuesday prompted some schools in the Houston area to delay or cancel classes.
Here’s a list of the latest delays and closings that have been reported to KPRC 2.
If you have any questions about the status of your school, we recommend you contact officials in that district directly.
List of school closures Tuesday due to wintry weather:
Alief ISD
Abbey Academy Daycare and Preparatory School
Anahuac ISD
Anderson-Shiro Schools
Annunciation Orthodox School
Ascension Episcopal School and ELP
Barbers Hill ISD
Beatrice Mayes Institue
Bellville ISD
Brazosport College
Channelview ISD
Columbia-Brazoria ISD
Conroe ISD
Cornerstone Christian Academy
Clear Creek ISD
Cleveland ISD
Cristo Rey Jesuit College Prep School
Crosby ISD
Cy-Fair ISD
Cypress Christian School
Day One Christian Academy
Dayton ISD
Dickinson ISD
Fort Bend ISD
Galena Park ISD
Galveston ISD
Goodrich ISD
Goose Creek ISD
Heritage Christian Academy
Hempstead ISD
Houston ISD
Houston Can Academy
Humble ISD
Huntsville ISD
Katy ISD
Katy Adventist School
KIPP Houston Public Schools
Klein ISD
La Porte ISD
Liberty ISD
Lone Star College - all locations
Magnolia ISD
MeyerPark Elementary Charter School
Montgomery ISD
Navasota ISD
New Caney ISD
New Wavery ISD
Palacios ISD
Park Point Montessori
Pasadena ISD
Pearland ISD
Prairie View A&M University
Presbyterian School
Resurrection Catholic School
Richard Milburn Academy
Royal ISD
San Jacinto College
Santa Fe ISD
Sealy ISD
Second Baptist School
Sheldon ISD
Shepherd ISD
Splendora ISD
Spring Branch ISD
Stafford Municipal School District
St. Cecilia Catholic School
St. Christopher Catholic School
St. Helen Catholic School
Sugar Creek Montessori campuses
Sweeny ISD
Talent Unbound - Katy
Talent Unbound - Champions
Tarkington ISD
Texas A&M University
Texas City ISD
Texas Serenity Academy Charter School
The Woodlands Christian Academy
Tomball ISD
Two Dimensions Charter School District
University of Houston
Veritas Christian Academy of Houston
Waller ISD
Wharton ISD
Westbury Christian School
Willis ISD
Wonderland Private School
Yellowstone Academy
All Yes Preps schools and offices
Yorkshire Academy
School delays/ early releases on Tuesday due to wintry weather:
Columbus ISD will begin classes two hours later than normal
Brazos ISD will have an early release at 12:30 p.m.
