LIVE STREAM: Houston police to announce results of 'Operation: Broken Heart'

HOUSTON - Houston police are expected Thursday to announce the results of an operation aimed at people involved in sexual crimes against children.

The three-month-long investigation was run by the Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children task force, police said.

Police said those who were targeted during the operation included people accused of being involved in child pornography, soliciting children online or being involved in the sex trafficking of children.

The announcement is scheduled for 10 a.m. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event.

