HFD captain of 14 years charged with 10 counts of child porn possession

HOUSTON - A former Houston Fire Department captain has been charged with possession of child pornography after authorities said they found nearly a dozen photos and videos of children younger than 18 engaging in sex acts.

Ryan William Steckler, 36, was booked into the Harris County Jail on Friday.

A cyber investigation revealed he had altered the videos and images in a computer program.

The children in the videos and photos ranged in ages from 1 to 12.

Houston Fire Department Chief Samuel Pena said Steckler was relieved of duty and is currently under administrative investigation following his arrest.

Steckler was employed with the Houston Fire Department for 14 years.

