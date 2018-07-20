Houston Methodist Hospital doctor shot to death by man on bicycle

HOUSTON - Authorities said Friday they are searching for the gunman who fatally shot a doctor on a bicycle near the Texas Medical Center and then fled on a bicycle.

The shooting was reported about 8:50 a.m. in the 6700 block of Main Street.

The victim was identified by the hospital as Dr. Mark Hausknecht. He was a cardiologist at the DeBakey Heart & Vascular Center and a leader in the Houston Cardiovascular Associates, the hospital said.

Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner with the Houston Police Department said during a news conference the man fired multiple shots, hitting Hausknecht at least once.

"The suspect was on a bicycle as well, rode past the doctor, turned and fired two shots. The doctor went down immediately,” Finner said.

VIDEO: Police give update on deadly shooting in Texas Medical Center

Hausknecht was taken to Ben Taub Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A bike and several shell casings could be seen laying on the ground near where he was shot.

Finner said investigators are questioning witnesses and hope the many surveillance cameras in the area will lead them to the shooter.

It is unclear if the doctor was targeted or if the shooting was random.

Houston Methodist Hospital released a statement that read:

"I’m very sorry to inform you that Dr. Mark Hausknecht, a cardiologist who was an important member of the Houston Methodist staff and the DeBakey Heart & Vascular Center, was tragically shot and killed this morning while riding his bicycle to work. Mark was a leader in the Houston Cardiovascular Associates and specialized in cardiovascular disease. He received his medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine and completed his residency and fellowship at The John Hopkins Hospital. He is a longtime Houston Methodist-affiliated physician and has been in practice for almost four decades.

"His patients appreciated his kind bedside manner and the extra time he took to answer their questions and fully explain their condition and treatment. We will all miss seeing Mark in the hallways and seeing patients in the cath lab and CCU, where he was known as a compassionate physician with a phenomenal bed side manner. Our employees who worked with him said patients were so proud to call him their doctor.

"Not only was he revered by his patients but Mark was highly regarded among his peers and colleagues. He was recently recognized as a Super Doctor, a listing of outstanding doctors who have attained a high degree of peer recognition or professional achievement.

"We wish Mark’s family and friends peace and prayers as they cope with their loss."

Jim McGrath, a spokesman for former President George H.W. Bush, released a statement that read that Bush was "deeply saddened by the tragic circumstances surrounding the untimely passing of Dr. Mark Hausknecht in Houston earlier today, and 41 sends his most sincere condolences to the Hausknecht family, his colleagues at Houston Methodist, and his friends."

"Mark was a fantastic cardiologist and a good man," Bush said. " I will always be grateful for his exceptional, compassionate care. His family is in our prayers."

