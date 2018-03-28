Homeowner shoots, kills suspected car thief in driveway in northeast Houston

HOUSTON - A homeowner shot and killed a suspected car thief outside his northeast Houston home Wednesday, police said.

According to investigators, the homeowner heard a noise around 11 p.m. outside his home in the 7400 block of Langley Road. The homeowner told police he saw a man breaking into his pickup truck that was parked in the driveway. The homeowner grabbed a gun, went outside and started yelling at the man, police said. At some point, an altercation broke out and the homeowner shot the man, police said.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No one else was injured.

The homeowner was questioned and released.

Anyone with information about the break in or shooting is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

