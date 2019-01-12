Homeowner, robber both shot in home invasion

CONROE, Texas - The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating a home invasion case that left a homeowner and robber shot.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. Friday on Leafy Meadow Drive, and when deputies arrived they found the homeowner wounded in the back after two robbers left.

Soon after, another call came in from a few blocks away about a man wounded from gunfire. Deputies found a man inside a car who had been shot in the torso.

The sheriff's office said the wounded man in the car was one involved in the botched robbery.

A search is on for the other suspected robber, and deputies believe he may also be wounded.

Both the homeowner and the suspected robber were taken to local hospitals.

The homeowner is in critical condition, according to the Sheriff's Office.

