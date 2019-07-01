Father happy to be alive after overnight blaze rips through home

HOUSTON - A homeowner is distraught but happy to be alive after an out-of-control blaze spread through his house.

According to authorities, the blaze broke out around midnight Sunday at a home on Gregg Street and Baer Street in east Houston.

When firefighters arrived, they found the home engulfed in flames and three others were beginning to catch fire, officials said.

WATCH: Out-of-control fire engulfs man's east Houston home

Homeowner Mario Hernandez said he heard popping sounds and smelled smoke, so he rushed to his son’s room and woke him and a friend up and the three were able to make it out unharmed.

Hernandez said he is upset he lost everything but is thankful he and his son are alive.

Firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out before it could spread to the surrounding homes.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire, but said there was an electrical-type smell.

