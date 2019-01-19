Man fatally shoots 3 men during home invasion, police said

HOUSTON - Police said three men are dead and a fourth is in a hospital after a man shot them during a home invasion in east Houston.

The break-in occurred just before 1 a.m. on Sherman Street near 71st Street, as four men forced their way into a house, according to Houston police.

The homeowner responded by getting a gun and shooting, leaving one man dead in front of the house, while one wounded man took off on foot and two others left in an SUV, police said.

The car crashed into a pole nearby at Harrisburg Boulevard, where a man was found dead inside, and the other person who ran out collapsed down the street on Capitol Street and later died, according to police.

The fourth man who fled from the house was found. He was shot in the leg.

Outside the house, homicide investigators are combing through the crime scene where it appears there was a shootout; several dozen shell casings have been found.

