Homeless man accused of punching woman outside H-E-B arrested, charged

HOUSTON - A 51-year-old homeless man has been arrested and charged in connection with an attack that was caught on camera at a Houston grocery store in March.

On March 8, Houston police said, 88-year-old Mary Rutkowsky was walking out of the H-E-B at 5225 Buffalo Speedway when Richard Derwin Howard punched her in the face.

Howard was arrested April 4 and he was charged with injury to an elderly individual, a felony.

In 1992, Howard was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. In 2011, Howard was convicted of felony assault.

The most recent incident was caught on surveillance camera video.

In the video, Howard is seen lurking near some plants before the assault.

When Rutkowsky walks by him, he punches her in the face, causing her to fall to the ground.

Howard then walks in a circle, grabs his wheelchair and walks away.

