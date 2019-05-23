VIDEO: Man punches 88-year-old woman outside Houston H-E-B

HOUSTON - A man was seen punching a woman in the face outside a Houston grocery store in March.

Now, police are asking for the public's help identifying that man.

On March 8, Houston police said the 88-year-old woman was walking out of the H-E-B at 5225 Buffalo Speedway when the man punched her.

The incident was caught on surveillance camera video.

WATCH: Man caught on camera punching woman at H-E-B

In the video, the man is seen lurking near some plants before the assault.

When the woman walks by him, he punches her in the face, causing her to fall to the ground.

The man then walks in a circle, grabs his wheelchair and walks away.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call the Houston Police Department's Major Assaults unit at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

