Home invasion suspect dead after being shot by homeowner, stabbing self, police say

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating a bizarre home invasion that ended with a man's death, officials said.

Police were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 13100 block of North Bellaire Estates for a report of a home invasion.

When officials arrived on the scene, they learned that the now-deceased man had broken into the home and was seen by the homeowner entering his daughter's room. Police said the father confronted the man and wrestled to get the man's gun away from him.

The father was able to get the man's gun and shoot him, officials said. After the man was shot, he went downstairs and began stabbing himself, police said.

He was later pronounced dead at an area hospital. An autopsy will reveal which instance ultimately caused the man's death.

VIDEO: Houston police give update on home invasion that ended in a man's death

