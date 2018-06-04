HISD offers free summer meals at more than 190 schools

HOUSTON - The Houston Independent School District will provide free meals for the summer at more than 190 schools.

The Summer Meal Program will begin on Monday and end Aug. 2.

The district said breakfast and lunch will be served to children ages 1 through 18. The district said children do not need to be enrolled in summer school to be in the program. No paperwork, registration or proof of income will be needed to participate.

Adults will be charged $2.25 for breakfast and $3.75 for lunch.

For serving times and where meals are being served, click link here.

