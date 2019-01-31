Heroin sold, weapons seen at house where police shootout occurred, warrant claims

HOUSTON - The search warrant that led to a shootout between several Houston police officers and two suspects earlier this week in southeast Houston was released Wednesday.

Five officers were injured in the shootout.

Dennis Tuttle, 59, and Rhogena Nicholas, 58, were killed.

Houston police chief Art Acevedo said officers raided the residence at 7815 Harding Street in the Gloverdale neighborhood as part of a drug investigation. He said that when the officers entered the home, they were met by an aggressive dog, which was shot by one officer.

The chief said that Tuttle walked out of a back room in the home and used a .357 revolver to start shooting at the officers, wounding one of them. Acevedo said that as the wounded officer fell on a living room couch, Nicholas tried to grab his weapon.

Officers returned fire, killing both Tuttle and Nicholas, Acevedo said.

According to the search warrant, during the two-week long narcotics investigation a confidential informant purchased heroin from a man at the house. The informant also said drugs were being stored at the house after spotting an additional substance inside.

The warrant also claims, "A weapon was observed during the narcotic investigation," and "...the weapon is being kept at the same location where the narcotics are being stored."

Police claimed in the warrant that "to knock and announce their purpose by the officers executing this warrant would be futile, dangerous."

