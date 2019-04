HOUSTON - Officials are searching for a 12-year-old girl who has been missing for two days in southwest Houston, police said.

Angelina Slamen was last seen on Saturday leaving a location in the 6300 block of Rowan Lane in an unknown direction, officials said.

Anyone with information or Slamen's whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.

