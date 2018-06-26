Harris County sergeant treated after touching fentanyl-laced flyer, officials say

HOUSTON - A Harris County sergeant received treatment Tuesday after touching a flyer laced with fentanyl, according to officials.

Investigators said the flyers were found about 1 p.m. on the windshield of about 12 vehicles parked on the street at the department’s 601 Lockwood Drive facility.

WATCH: Deputy taken to hospital after touching laced flyer

The sergeant removed one of the flyers from her windshield and later began feeling light-headed, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. She drove herself to a hospital, where she was treated, he said.

Images of the flyers included in the tweet showed they contained information about microwave tracking and sonic weapons with, “Attn: FBI, police, fireman” and “Attn: Police & Fireman” written in bold print at the top. They also included the logo of a group called “Targeted Justice.”

HCSO Deputies released these images of flyers that they said were placed on some vehicles at a Harris County Sheriff's Office facility June 26, 2018, in Houston.

“We’re on high alert right now,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said investigators are still trying to determine if deputies were targeted and if there are any more flyers placed elsewhere in the county.

Officials said that anyone who finds these flyers should not touch them.

Fentanyl is a powerful painkiller that can be deadly even in small doses.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.