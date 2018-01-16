Harris County officials offer advice on winter weather driving conditions

HOUSTON - At a press conference late Monday afternoon, county leaders reminded the public about the dangers associated with a dramatic drop in temperatures.

"We just want to be really safe and I think the safest for most people would be, if at all possible, either stay home or plan to go home early tomorrow," Harris County Judge Ed Emmett said.

A winter storm warning is going into effect overnight, and there is a possibility of freezing rain and sleet.

WATCH: Houston TranStar officials provide updates on wintry weather

And that could prove messy on the roads.

"The morning commute will actually be OK, but then, getting home tomorrow afternoon is where we could see some ice buildup, especially on the bridges and overpasses," Jeff Lindner, with Houston Flood Control District, said.

To get ahead of any issues on the roadways, the Texas Department of Transportation and city crews have been treating trouble spots such as overpasses and bridges.

The big concern is the potential for black ice.

"The temperature is going to fall throughout the day and so you begin to see ice form mid- to late morning into the afternoon hours and into the evening hours of Tuesday," Lindner said.

The county's Emergency Operations Center is set to open Tuesday morning. Area residents are asked to keep a close eye on the weather situation.

"People will be working at their stations and all the various groups, elements of responding to emergency, will be here," Emmett said.

