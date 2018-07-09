Gunshot victim dies after walking into South Side fire station, police say

HOUSTON - A man was pronounced dead after walking into a South Side fire station with a gunshot wound Monday, according to police.

Authorities said the man walked into Fire Station 46 at 3902 Corder St. around 1:50 p.m.

Family members said 40-year-old Jeffrey Robertson lived in Sugar Land but was in the South Side neighborhood with a friend looking to land another job.

Officials said they are not sure where the shooting happened and they are working to develop leads. They said someone approached a vehicle around 1:30 p.m. and fired shots into the passenger seat, where Robertson was sitting.

A crowd of family and friends quickly arrived at the scene overcome with emotion.

"He was working, man. He just got started working. This is crazy. I don't know what's going on," said Reginald Taylor, Robertson's cousin. "He didn't have no enemies. He got out. He was a working man. Lord have mercy."

Authorities said they were questioning the driver of the vehicle.

