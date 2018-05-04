Gun range employee indicted in shooting that killed customer in parking lot

Authorities block the entrance to the Hot Wells Shooting Range in Cypress, Texas, on Dec. 12, 2017.

HOUSTON - An employee of a Cypress gun range was indicted Friday in connection with what deputies described as an accidental shooting that killed a customer last year.

Tyler Sutton, 21, was charged with manslaughter in the Dec. 11 shooting death of Joshua Cummings, 36, at Hot Wells Shooting Range.

Harris County deputies said that Sutton was working on a rifle when it fired. The bullet went through the wall of the building and hit Cummings in the head as he was walking in the parking lot.

A lawsuit was filed against the business days after the shooting, claiming Sutton’s actions were reckless and the business is not safe.

A person who answered the phone at the gun range Friday said they had no comment on Sutton’s employment status.

If convicted, Sutton faces up to 20 years in prison.



