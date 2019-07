Gatlin's BBQ

HOUSTON - The Gatlin family, which operates Gatlin's BBQ, is hoping a cry to the public will bring back its stolen catering trailer.

The trailer was stolen last weekend from the restaurant on Ella Boulevard near the 34th Street intersection.

The owners said the thieves also smashed a window at the restaurant.

Here's the social media post:

