Zone d'Erotica in Galleria area closes its doors

HOUSTON - A unique store in the Galleria area has shut its doors.

The Zone d'Erotica opened years ago, selling lingerie and other adult products along the West Loop near Westheimer Road.

The building has been emptied, but won't be for long.

The Harris County Clerk's Office said the property was sold but hasn't announced the name of the buyer.

The location was previously a smoke shop and before that, it was a Luke's Hamburger Restaurant for years. A large fire nearly gutted the building in the early 2000s.

