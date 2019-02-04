Former employee at home for refugee children accused of indecency with child

HOUSTON - Horrifying details once again plague St. Michael’s Home for Children after a worker is accused of indecency with a child.

According to court documents, 23-year-old Edgar Alexander Campos, a chaperone at St. Michael’s Home, a home for refugee children, was charged with indecency with a child.

Court documents revealed Campos was responsible for chaperoning 32 kids, one of whom claims Campos asked for a sexual favor in return for giving the 16-year-old boy his phone to call family in Guatemala.

When the boy returned the phone to Campos, court documents say Campos inappropriately touched the boy. Later that evening, Campos went into the boy's room and touched him inappropriately once again.

Court documents revealed it wasn't the first time Campos entered the boys' rooms after hours. Investigators said at least four different times, Campos was seen on a surveillance camera going into the bedrooms after hours, which is against regulations.

In response to the charge, Catholic Charities released the following statement:

“Catholic Charities' first priority is to provide a safe, secure environment for children entrusted to our care. The individual named is no longer employed by Catholic Charities. We have fully cooperated with the authorities and will continue to do so."

The Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests released the following statement:

"What's disturbing is that this individual was allowed to be there even after violating rules around being in the children's bedrooms.”

