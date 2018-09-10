Former Cy-Fair ISD employee says she lost virginity to student, cries after court appearance

HOUSTON - A former Cypress Fairbanks Independent School District employee who described her relationship with a 15-year-old student there as "the one she loved with all her heart" appeared in court Monday.

The former employee, who was not a teacher, has been identified as 24-year-old Hannah Parisa Siboyeh. She is charged with sexual assault on a child and improper relationship with a student.

In court, the district attorney read a probable cause statement regarding the allegations against Siboyeh. The documents revealed that the former employee worked at the Labay Middle School and the student used to attend the school as well.

An anonymous student reported the relationship to authorities, according to police. Siboyeh and the student started a sexual relationship in 2017, according to court records. The student witnessed Siboyeh visiting the student's home and laying together in a bed, as well as posting pictures on Snapchat, according to court records.

When Siboyeh was confronted by police, court documents revealed she confessed she had a sexual relationship with the student.

Siboyeh admitted to sleeping with the 15-year-old student multiple times at places that included the student's home, at a park and at a hotel, officials said. She also confessed that she lost her virginity to the student, prosecutors said.

Police also recovered several explicit images on Siboyeh's phone of her and the student. Also, a video was found of what court documents describe the two having sexual intercourse.

Siboyeh's attorney, Robert Kelton said she was not a teacher, but more so a teacher's aide who worked in the copy room of the middle school.

Siboyeh was seen crying after leaving the courtroom with her attorney. Kelton said she is very emotional and nervous because of the allegations against her.

A $10,000 bond was set for an improper relationship with a student and a $20,000 bond for sexual assault on a child. The judge said if she is found guilty, she can face up to 14 to 17 years in prison.

Siboyeh's next court date is set for Nov. 11.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.