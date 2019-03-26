Former Astros draft pick among 9 arrested in undercover child predator sting

A former Minor League Baseball player among nine others arrested in an undercover child predator sting, according to Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office.

The arrests were made in a two-day sting operation where several local law enforcement agencies united to put an end to online solicitation of minors.

Constable deputies said 32-year-old Michael Schurz was charged with online solicitation of a minor and possession of controlled substances. Officials said he was also a former Minor League Baseball player and employed as a baseball instructor. Schurz was selected by the Astros in the 44th round of the 2009 First-Year Player Draft and released in 2010.

Constable deputies also arrested 75-year-old Williard Billings who they say took a bus and used a scooter in an attempt to meet with a person who he thought was a 15-year-old girl. He was charged with online solicitation and is being held on a $5,000 bond.

Officials said during one arrest, a man tried to dive out of a 6-story window at a juvenile detention center.

Officials released the mugshots and charges of the nine men arrested in the sting:

PHOTOS: 9 men arrested in undercover child predator sting