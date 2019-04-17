Forensic investigator in teen murder trial reveals text messages, emails between Armstrongs

HOUSTON - The Antonio Armstrong Jr. murder trial is underway for its eighth day.

Jurors listened Wednesday morning to testimony from Nathan Gates, who is with the forensics unit at the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

Armstrong Jr. is charged with the murders of his parents, Dawn Armstrong and Antonio Armstrong Sr.

Gates told the court about texts and emails he extracted between AJ and his parents ranging from late 2015 to July 2016.

The emails apparently show AJ and his parents going back and forth about how he was doing in school. The prosecution claimed AJ began to lie to his parents about his grades and other day-to-day matters.

The prosecution is expected to rest its case Wednesday afternoon.

