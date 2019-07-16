Food deliveryman shoots would-be teen robber, police say

HOUSTON - A food deliveryman took matters into his own hands when someone tried to rob him in southwest Houston.

Police said the incident unfolded around 10:30 p.m. Monday on West Airport Boulevard near Bob White Drive.

A call came in from a man who told police he had shot another person. When police responded, they found a 17-year-old who had been shot and had to be transported to a hospital.

After further investigation, police learned that the man who fired the shot had called 911 to report the shooting and told authorities he was robbed by the teen - who had been wearing a mask and driving a black truck.

Police said the teen tried to flee on foot, but the food deliveryman shot him.

The teen’s condition is unknown. Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the robbery attempt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.