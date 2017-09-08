Flooded cars already being put up for sale

HOUSTON - Flooded cars are already starting to trickle off dealer lots, and that trickle could become a stream in the coming weeks, according to a local vehicle inspection company.

"We've inspected over 100 cars in the last three days, we've already found seven flood-damaged vehicles, new and used. But yes, they're ending up back on the streets, back to consumers," Shane Vaughn, president of Auto Exam, a pre-sale vehicle inspection company, said.

An estimated 500,000 vehicles are flood-damaged in the Houston area. About 30,000 of those vehicles have been towed to Royal Purple Raceway in Baytown.

The facility's expansive outdoor acreage is serving as a waypoint for the vehicles before they are junked, and in some cases, auctioned.

Auto Exam and other companies are doing brisk business, inspecting cars brought in by potential buyers.

For a little more than $100, buyers get peace of mind in a sea of uncertainty.

Car shoppers can do some of the homework with these quick tips to identify potential flood cars:

Avoid cars with moisture trapped in headlights/taillights

Check under the seat, avoid cars with rusty seat rails

Pull up the carpet. Brittle carpet pad could mean the area was wet, then dried

Check the spare in the trunk. The spare "well" can hold water, even if the rest of the car is dry

