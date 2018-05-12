Fisherman dies after boat capsizes on Lake Conroe

HOUSTON - A man is dead after a boating accident in Lake Conroe, according to authorities.

The man died after the boat he and two other men were fishing in was capsized in the wake from a much larger boat, officials said. He and the other two fishermen were wearing their life jackets when they entered the water and were swimming to shore. However, the man began to "come under some distress" and went unconscious.

People boating by helped bring him to shore and started CPR. Emergency personnel were called and began to work on him shortly after. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

This morning on Lake Conroe, a boat had capsized near the mouth of Lewis Creek. One of the three adults aboard has died. Our prayers and thoughts are with their family. — Texas Game Warden (@TexasGameWarden) May 12, 2018

Officials with the Montgomery County Constable Precinct 1 said no one else was taken to the hospital.

Three fishermen in a small boat near shore

Lt. Cade with Marine Division of Montgomery County Constable Precinct 1 said the other two fishermen are OK, but are shaken from what’s happened.

Texas Parks and Wildlife is currently handling the accident.



