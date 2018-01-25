Man shot to death by FBI agent during operation at home in northeast Houston

HOUSTON - A man was shot to death Thursday during an FBI investigation at a northeast Houston home.

Investigators said FBI agents were conducting an operation at a home in the 7300 block of Elbert Street when the man was shot.

The victim was pronounced dead at LBJ Hospital.

Public Affairs Officer for the Houston FBI Christina Garza said several people were inside the home, including two children, at the time of the shooting. No one else was injured.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting and the FBI investigation have not yet been released as the operation is ongoing, Garza said.

The FBI agent involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

The FBI released a statement that read, "FBI was conducting an operation at a home in the 7300 block of Elbert Street in Northeast Houston. During the course of the operation, an individual was fatally injured. The FBI's Evidence Response Team is on scene. As with any Agent-Involved shooting, the Shooting Incident Review Team will investigate the matter."

