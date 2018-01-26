Kidnapping victim shot to death: Timeline of events

HOUSTON - Here is a timeline of the events involved in the kidnapping in which the victim was mistakenly shot by FBI agents.

Wednesday morning

Authorities responded to reports of a disturbance at a home in the 1700 block of Tyler Lane, in Conroe. Authorities said two men forced their way into the home. A 12-year-old boy and his father were in the home at the time. The father answered the door and the men forced their way inside with guns, according to investigators. The men demanded money, bound the child and the father and began searching the house for valuables. The men took the father from the house, left the child, and told him not to contact police. The child was able to free himself and contact a neighbor.

Wednesday afternoon

A family member, who lives at the home in Conroe but was not home during the home invasion, responded to the scene to speak with police. During the meeting, the family member received a phone call from an unknown person who demanded money for the father's safe return, according to police. Conroe police then contacted the FBI, which quickly responded and began assisting.

Wednesday night

With help from the FBI, two men were detained at a hotel room near the intersection of Bay Area Boulevard and I-45, in Webster. Jimmy Tony Sanchez, 38, and Nicholas Chase Cunningham, 42, were taken into custody. They are being charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery. Investigators said they may be charged with capital murder. Investigators learned that the kidnapping victim was being held in a different location in the 7300 block of Elbert Street, in Trinity Gardens, in northeast Houston.

Thursday morning

Investigators and the FBI went to the house on Elbert Street, where FBI agents made entry into a home where the victim was being held. According to sources, FBI agents mistakenly or accidentally shot the victim. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The third suspect, 35-year-old Sophia Perez Heath, was taken into custody at the scene. She is being charged with aggravated kidnapping.

