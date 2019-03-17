Father, son shot during road rage incident on south side of Houston

HOUSTON - A father and son were shot during a road rage incident Saturday afternoon on the south side of Houston, police said.

The shooting was reported at 5:42 p.m. on West Belfort Street.

Police said that the road rage incident started when the two drivers cut each other off. Police said the driver of a silver Honda started to shoot first and then fled the scene.

The son is currently in surgery for his injuries, and the father suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

Police are looking for the driver of that Honda and say they have surveillance video of the incident.

Anyone with information should call the Houston Police Department.

