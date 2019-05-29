Father of four shot, killed, carjacked while listening to music in his car, police say

A man sitting in his car in his driveway was shot multiple times during a carjacking in northeast Houston, police said.

HOUSTON - A man sitting in his car in his driveway was shot multiple times during a carjacking in northeast Houston, police said.

The shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday at the victim’s home on Boggess Road near Deanna, authorities said.

Officers said the man was inside his car listening to music when someone opened fire on him.

"He was sitting in his car playing music, just chilling out and some unknown suspects either walked up, drove up (or) rode up on a bike - we're not really sure - and shot him, what looks, like multiple times and fled the scene in his car," said Sgt. Matthew Brady with the Houston Police Department Homicide Division.

The man’s mother – who also lives at the house – and son were home at the time of the incident. They identified the victim as Dante Green, 41, and said he was a father of four.

Authorities said they are not sure if one or multiple gunmen were involved in the deadly carjacking.

Investigators are working to learn more details about the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.