Family, friends gather on Father's Day to keep Maleah Davis' memory alive

HOUSTON - Heavy rain didn't stop the community from gathering to honor and remember the life of Maleah Davis.

Friends and family gathered at the southwest Houston apartment complex where Maleah lived. Organizers wanted to use Father's Day as a way to keep Maleah's memory alive.

The 4-year-old's body was found in a trash bag in Arkansas several weeks ago. The discovery was made after she was reported missing back in May.

The group said they want to push for change and make sure she's not forgotten.

"As y'all can see, we came out here on Father's Day. We just want to shed a little bit of light onto her situation, even though we are out here in the storm and the rain. We are going to represent her in any form or fashion," one man said as he stood in the rain outside the apartment.

"I have 11 grandbabies, and it would be heartbreaking if something happened to one of them. We all love Maleah, so we all fighting for Maleah right now. We are her voice," a woman said.

Derion Vence, the fiance of Maleah's mother, is being held in the Harris County Jail. He is facing charges of tampering with evidence. Vence has not been charged with murder.

