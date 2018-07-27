Family friend remembers teen killed in Conroe shooting

CONROE, Texas - The father of a 16-year-old girl who was shot and killed earlier this week said his daughter, Regan Pfaff, would have been a junior in high school this school year.

Now, family and friends are rallying to raise money to help fly Pfaff’s parents back to Texas from Alaska where they currently live.

Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, police said, the 16-year-old was killed while another individual handled a gun inside the Anatole at the Pines apartments.

Matthew Tyshaun Davis, 19, is charged with murder and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, authorities said.

Joseph Wilson, 19, is charged with tampering with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance, Conroe police said.

Police said witnesses reported that Davis was seen leaving the scene before police arrived. The teen was found a short time later and taken into custody.

Authorities wouldn’t elaborate on if there was a party going on when the shooting happened or if the people were playing with a gun and taking selfies. Conroe police said they’re staying tight lipped because they’re still interviewing people.

Pfaff would have been a junior at Montgomery High School, according to her father, Tom. He said she was currently living with his father, her grandfather in Montgomery.

“Disbelief, shock, anger, too young, and no parent should have to bury a child, it’s just wrong,” said Rob Turner, a close family friend. “I’m biased, they (the accused) were involved in a life that should have never been taken. I hope they get everything that the law can lawfully give them.”

Turner said he’s known the Plaff family for years from the Renaissance Festival community. He said Tom, his wife Heather and their younger daughter recently moved to Anchorage, Alaska.

“No parent should have to go through what they’re going through and it was frustrating being so far away from them when it happened,” Turner said. “We set up the GoFundMe account just to try to be able to do something.”

He said it’s been a rough several months for the family. Turner said Tom’s mother passed away unexpectedly two months ago and the family is tight on money.

“These are good people, they didn’t deserve this, not even a little bit, and we appreciate every dime that everybody is donating and hope to get up to the goal so the family has a little more comfort when they can (come) ... down here,” Turner said.

Turner said the family will stay with his family while they are in Conroe and planning funeral arrangements.

