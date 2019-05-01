Family finds body of missing kayaker in Texas City, police say

The U.S. Coast Guard teamed up with authorities in the search for a missing kayaker in Texas City.

According to the Texas City Police Department, the man was reported missing around 8 p.m. Tuesday after he failed to show up for a dinner date.

Officers said the man had been fishing near the Texas City Dike.

Police said the man's body was found around 4 a.m. Wednesday along the Texas City-La Marque Hurricane Levee, which is close to the dike.

Family members were the ones who found the body and flagged police down, authorities said.

