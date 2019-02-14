EXCLUSIVE: Bestiality investigation leads to man's arrest in Rice Village

A handcuffed man identified by police as Juan Pablo Tschen is walked out of a home in Rice Village on Feb. 14, 2019.

HOUSTON - An early-morning Valentine’s Day arrest and search warrant run by the Houston Police Department's Major Offenders Livestock and Animal Cruelty Unit in the Rice Village area as part of a bestiality investigation resulted in a man's arrest.

The man, identified by Houston police as 31-year-old Juan Pablo Tschen, did not have anything to say as Channel 2 Investigates asked him questions while he was being led away from his parents' home in handcuffs.

Sgt. Jason Aldrete, the supervisor who oversees the unit, said the suspect is accused of offering his pets up for a sexual relationship with one of the unit's female officers.

“He approached an undercover officer and offered his animals, his dogs, up for sexual relations with an undercover officer and himself,” Aldrete told Channel 2 Investigates' Mario Diaz.

Officers searched two homes near Rice Village. They arrested Tschen at one of the properties. The second property was under renovation, and investigators tell KPRC2 Tschen lived at that home.

KPRC A police cruiser is parked in front of a Rice Village home during a bestiality investigation Feb. 14, 2019.

Officers said one of the dogs that he offered to the undercover officer for a sexual relationship was a German shepherd. Channel 2 Investigates did not see any animals removed from either location.

The arrest is part of an ongoing investigation, according to Aldrete.

“It’s an ultra-underground scene, so we don’t know how deep this goes,” he said.

However, he and his team tell KPRC2 there are many more people involved.

“We believe there is a large group of people in the Houston area, and the state, and the country that are involved in bestiality,” Aldrete added.

Although treated as animal abuse in the past, bestiality only became a criminal act in recent years.

Tschesn is facing three counts of bestiality, according to Aldrete.

“It’s a very demented crime," he said. "It’s really sad and I really hope that the man can get the help he needs.”

