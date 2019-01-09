Eric Black, suspect in Jazmine Barnes shooting death, was on probation for Louisiana charge

HOUSTON - KPRC2 has learned one of two suspects accused in the shooting death of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes faced a 2017 weapons charge in Louisiana.

Eric Black Jr., 20, was arrested in March 2017 after being pulled over during a traffic stop in Jennings, Louisiana, police department records show.

According to Jennings police Chief Danny Semmes, Black was driving a car with several other passengers when he was stopped for speeding. Semmes said a search of the car turned up a small bag of marijuana and a gun with an obliterated serial number. Semmes said Black was arrested and booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish jail on a weapons charge.

READ: What to know about the threat of gangs in Texas

Semmes said one of Black's passengers was ticketed for the marijuana.

Jefferson Davis Parish District Attorney Michael Cassidy told KPRC2 Black pleaded to a misdemeanor charge of illegal carrying of a weapon and received probation, the permanent confiscation of the weapon, as well as a $500 fine plus court costs and other fees.

Cassidy said the weapon not being used during the commission of a crime and it being Black's first offense were the reasons a plea deal was accepted.

Black returned to the Parish three months after pleading guilty and paid all associated fines and fees, according to Cassidy. Following that trip, Cassidy said Black was allowed to check in with probation officers remotely.

Cassidy said Black is still on probation for that charge, which is not set to expire until March of this year.

Larry Woodruffe, 24, is also charged with capital murder in connection with Barnes' death.

Woodruffe has an extensive criminal history.

SEE A TIMELINE OF THE JAZMINE BARNES CASE BELOW:

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.